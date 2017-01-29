Warriors' Stephen Curry sidelined vs. Blazers with illness

Maybe Stephen Curry's huge performance Saturday night took a little something out of the All-Star point guard.



The Warriors announced that Curry will miss his first game of the season Sunday night, missing the matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers due to the stomach flu.

Injury update: Stephen Curry (stomach flu) is OUT for tonight's game at Portland. David West (left thumb) is also OUT. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) January 29, 2017

Shaun Livingston will likely replace Curry in the starting lineup.

In case you missed it, Curry was on fire Saturday, scoring 43 points with nine rebounds, six assists and a half-court buzzer-beater to remember.