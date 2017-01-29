Cavaliers All-Star Kevin Love out with back spasms

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Cavaliers starting All-Star forward Kevin Love left Sunday's game against Oklahoma City with back spasms.

The team said Love will not return in the second half. Love missed all four shots - three 3-pointers - in the opening half before he was replaced and went to the locker room with 1:50 left in the first quarter.

James Jones replaced Love to start the third quarter.

Love recently missed a Jan. 19 game with back spasms. He's averaging 20.3 points and 11.1 rebounds for the defending NBA champions.

Cleveland plays at Dallas on Monday.