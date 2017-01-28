Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons, Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum trade shots on Twitter

NBA Twitter can be wild arena brimming with snark, but you rarely see many exchanges between teams and players. Such was the case on Friday, however, as a post by Portland's official account triggered a brief but entertaining exchange between Blazers guard C.J. McCollum and Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons.

It all started with an air ball by Parsons during what would eventually be a 112-109 victory for the Blazers.

Whoever runs Portland's official account couldn't resist poking fun at the errant shot. Likewise, Parsons couldn't resist taking a shot at the Blazers' subpar record upon seeing the Tweet after the game. Then McCollum, loyal team player that he is, responded with a salvo of his own. And finally, Parsons tries to have the last word.

Check out the exchange as it unfolded:

To be fair, the NBA 3-point line is really, really far away from the basket. pic.twitter.com/dHusI9cHcW — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 28, 2017

@trailblazers good luck in the lottery show this year✊🏻 — Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) January 28, 2017

We hit the lottery by not signing you https://t.co/eSiBaNT061 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 28, 2017

@CJMcCollum stop it. Technically, I hit the lottery. — Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) January 28, 2017

Update: Damian Lillard seems to have McCollum's response.