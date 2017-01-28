Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons, Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum trade shots on Twitter

NBA.com Staff

Jan 28, 2017 2:23 AM ET

NBA Twitter can be wild arena brimming with snark, but you rarely see many exchanges between teams and players. Such was the case on Friday, however, as a post by Portland's official account triggered a brief but entertaining exchange between Blazers guard C.J. McCollum and Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons.

It all started with an air ball by Parsons during what would eventually be a 112-109 victory for the Blazers.

Whoever runs Portland's official account couldn't resist poking fun at the errant shot. Likewise, Parsons couldn't resist taking a shot at the Blazers' subpar record upon seeing the Tweet after the game. Then McCollum, loyal team player that he is, responded with a salvo of his own. And finally, Parsons tries to have the last word. 

Check out the exchange as it unfolded:  

Update: Damian Lillard seems to have McCollum's response. 

 

 

