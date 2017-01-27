Bulls' stars try to clear air after recent rants

The news cycle, fake or otherwise, was hungry for fresh contest, so in the Chicago Bulls’ ongoing saga of he said/he posted, the focus naturally shifted to the team’s shootaround session Friday morning at the Advocate Center practice facility.

Except by the time Chicago’s coaches and players wrapped up that workout, salvos had been replaced by spin.

The basketball session was delayed by about an hour by what the principals later explained was a team meeting. Eventually, coach Fred Hoiberg revealed that he met privately with Rajon Rondo, Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler and said the three veteran players had been fined for putting Bulls business in the street.

Wade and Butler had called out unspecified teammates via harsh postgame comments to the media after Wednesday’s loss to Atlanta, followed by Rondo’s Instagram post Thursday afternoon questioning Wade and Butler.

One after another, Bulls GM Gar Forman, Butler, Wade, Rondo and Hoiberg stood before Chicago reporters. The three players and coach stood answered questions for minutes, but Forman made a statement for about 90 seconds and left.

“We were extremely disappointed that several players chose to speak out after our last game,” Forman said. “You know, every team has issues. It’s our strong belief that when you have issues or critical comments, you keep those issues or critical comments in-house.”

He added: “It is totally unacceptable. And we made it very clear to the players that were involved that it’s unacceptable. It’s a distraction that’s not needed. We think it’s a detriment to team growth.”

For those who see the Bulls’ mediocre results (23-24) and both on-court and off-court issues as driven by poor roster construction and the risk taken in hiring Hoiberg, Forman’s comments were a Band-Aid, shushing those involved but fixing nothing.

For those who prefer to hang on utterances, well, there were a lot of words. So many words. Few of which would seem to matter much until we see Chicago on the court again, against Miami Friday night and Philadelphia Sunday and beyond. The real questions to be answered by actions include how Rondo (though mostly relegated to the second unit lately) plays with Wade and Butler, how Wade and Butler relate to role players such as Doug McDermott, Nikola Mirotic, Bobby Portis and others, and whether the supporting cast finds motivation in or feels defeated by their performances being bandied about.

Hoiberg’s and the coaching staff’s credibility with the players still remains very much in play.

But considering this all began with words and social media, here’s a Twitter timeline from Bulls beat writers, dutifully chronicling the damage control:

Butler said he has no issues with Rondo, supports his right to speak his mind — Vincent Goodwill (@vgoodwill) January 27, 2017

Jimmy on team accountability: "We're getting better. That's one area we may need to improve." — Sean Highkin (@highkin) January 27, 2017

Jimmy: "I don't have any problem with Rajon, He spoke his mind. I spoke my mind. Move on." — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 27, 2017

Butler hopes that all this attention the Bulls have dealt with will bring them together and could be used as a positive. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) January 27, 2017

Wade: "Everyone gets opportunities to express themselves. That's how (Rondo) chose to express himself...I have no hard feelings." — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 27, 2017

Wade on conversation with Gar: "Grown men talking to grown men" — Sean Highkin (@highkin) January 27, 2017

Wade says everybody had a chance to express themselves in the meeting. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) January 27, 2017

Wade: "I'm probably not the most liked guy in the locker room right now. But that's okay." — Vincent Goodwill (@vgoodwill) January 27, 2017

Wade on Rondo's accusation that he chooses when he practices: "I'm 35 years old. I don't practice every day. That's very clear." — Sean Highkin (@highkin) January 27, 2017

Both Wade and Butler imply they were fined. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 27, 2017

Dwyane Wade says "you'll have to ask Fred" when asked about Hoiberg's hold on the locker room. — Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) January 27, 2017

Rondo: "I wasn't angry. It wasn't a rant." Says he was upset by what happened behind closed doors. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) January 27, 2017

Rondo on if he can have a good relationship with Jimmy and Wade going forward: "Absolutely." — Sean Highkin (@highkin) January 27, 2017

Rondo: "I wasn't trying to be the bad guy but I have a great relationship with the young guys and they had some things to say." — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 27, 2017

Rajon Rondo on what he meant by coaches being influenced by some players pic.twitter.com/upRMfY4fnC — Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) January 27, 2017

Rondo, on if he was fined: "Absolutely." — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) January 27, 2017

Rondo strongly disagrees with Wade's assertion that the young guys don't work hard or care enough — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 27, 2017

Rondo: "We should have addressed this as men, face to face, in the locker room." — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) January 27, 2017

Rondo on meeting: "Nobody came in with boxing gloves." Says everybody got a chance to speak. Said there were no confrontations. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) January 27, 2017

Hoiberg: "I felt this morning was productive. We got a lot of things off peoples' chests." — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 27, 2017

Hoiberg when asked if Gar not taking questions represents a lack of accountability: "I'm not going to comment on that." — Sean Highkin (@highkin) January 27, 2017

Fred Hoiberg: "It's unacceptable to air your grievances through the media." — Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) January 27, 2017

Hoiberg says he met with Butler, Wade and Rondo privately on Thursday. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) January 27, 2017

Hoiberg asked why Rondo is still here: "The conversations that I've had with Rajon, he's embraces his role with the second unit." — Sean Highkin (@highkin) January 27, 2017

Fred Hoiberg responds "no" when asked if Butler and Wade have influence over coaching staff. — Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) January 27, 2017