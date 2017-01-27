One Team, Three Stats: Behind Embiid, Sixers lock down defensively

Over the last four weeks, four teams have won at least three quarters of their games: The Golden State Warriors (11-2), the Atlanta Hawks (11-3), the San Antonio Spurs (10-3) and ... the Philadelphia 76ers (10-3).

The process is bearing fruit. And while the Sixers' success has been mostly about "The Process," their improvement since a 4-18 start has been about more than just Joel Embiid. In their first 22 games, the Sixers were 3-11 with Embiid and 1-7 without him. Over their last 22 games, they're 10-6 with Embiid and 3-3 without him.

When Embiid starting talking playoffs a couple of weeks ago, it sounded crazy. But the Sixers' 10-3 run, along with the struggles of some of the teams ahead of them, has them within three games in the loss column of eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

The Basics - Philadelphia 76ers (17-27)

Pace: 99.6 (11th)

OffRtg: 99.2 (30th)

DefRtg: 104.5 (11th)

NetRtg: -5.4 (27th)

The Sixers will visit the eighth-place Chicago Bulls on Sunday. And they're expected to have Embiid back from a three-game absence against the Houston Rockets on Friday. That will be the first game of ESPN's doubleheader (8 p.m. ET).

Here are a few numbers to know about the Sixers ...

No. 1

The Sixers have been the league's best defensive team in January, having allowed 99.9 points per 100 possessions this month.

And they've done that with six of their 12 January games against teams that rank in the top 10 in offensive efficiency, while only two of the 12 have been against bottom-10 offenses. They've held their opponent under its season-long OffRtg in nine of their 12 January games and on average, the Sixers have allowed 6.7 fewer points per 100 possessions than their opponents' season-long offensive numbers.

The key improvements have come in forcing turnovers and opponent effective field-goal percentage. In January, the Sixers have protected the rim better and have kept their opponents from shooting from 3-point range as much as they did in the first two months of the season.

As noted below (see No. 3), the Sixers' transition defense has been much better in January. Good defense starts in transition, and that has been critical.