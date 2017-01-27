Kia Race to the MVP Ladder: John Wall shows poise in leading Wizards' revival

Starting a season 6-12 might have rattled a young John Wall, the talented but admittedly temperamental No. 1 pick in the 2010 Draft.

But this older and wiser version, the four-time Eastern Conference All-Star and hardened veteran point guard of the Washington Wizards, didn’t flinch. He dug in, cranked up his energy and led the Washington Wizards out of that season-opening sludge and into the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff mix.

The Wizards are 19-8 since that rough start and behind the leadership and play of Wall (who moves up this week on the Kia Race to the MVP Ladder) and his backcourt mate, Bradley Beal.

The @WashWizards have the best record (19-9) in the East since December 1. 📈 pic.twitter.com/u78R66jZqa — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 26, 2017

He didn't make excuses about the arrival of a new coach (Scott Brooks) or the absence of some big free-agent pickup or anything else. Wall took on the burden himself, saying he knew he wasn’t his usual self early on this season after offseason surgery on his left knee.

“I knew for me, as a leader … I had surgery, so it took me some time,” Wall said. “I had to get in better shape. I wasn’t giving the effort I needed to on both ends of the floor to give my team a chance to win. And I think guys also had to look themselves in the mirror, understanding who and what they wanted to be and understanding their roles on our team. I think once they figured that out, we were fine.”

Transitioning from coach Randy Wittman’s heavily structured offense to the more free-flowing style Brooks prefers plays right into Wall’s hands. He can finally use his superior speed, athleticism and understanding of the game to his and the Wizards' advantage.