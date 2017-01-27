Jan. 27 Shootaround -- Tyronn Lue trying to keep Cavs moving forward

Lue aims to recalibrate Cavs | Lillard keeps All-Star snub in perspective | Kanter's injury a significant one for OKC | Discord, dysfunction rule Bulls now

No. 1: Lue trying to recalibrate Cavs' direction -- After yesterday's report that LeBron James is at odds with the Cavaliers' front office over how payroll is being doled out, it seems the sky may be falling Cleveland. The reality is much further from that and Cavs coach Tyronn Lue is trying to pull his team out of its 4-6 funk over the last 10 games while also hearing all the chatter about roster discord. He talked about how difficult this time is for he and the team after Thursday's practice, writes Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

Tyronn Lue said the controversy surrounding the Cavs was a distraction and "I hate it."

"I gotta come and deal with you guys every time it happens," Lue said after practice Thursday. His team has lost six of eight and his star player, LeBron James, and the front office are at odds over the roster.

"Just a lot of distractions," Lue said. "We gotta focus on basketball, getting back to winning. We're the third-best team in the NBA right now. We're a great team, we're the champs, so we just got to get back to playing championship basketball. That's it."

...

The Cavs missed 17 free throws and blew a 10-point lead in regulation against the Kings. In Saturday's overtime loss to the Spurs, Tristan Thompson and Kyrie Irving essentially forgot a play drawn up during a timeout late that caused a turnover.

Can those issues be related to James blasting management for its handling of the roster and his questioning of the front office's commitment to winning another championship?

"I can't say that that had something to do with the last play of the game the other night," Lue said. "Can't say it had something to do with free throws. I mean we missed. We missed free throws. When have you ever seen James Jones miss three free throws in a row? Like that's probably never happened in his career. And it may never happen again, so, I mean, we just had a tough stretch.

"And when you're not playing well, you're going to have miscues, you're going to have things that go against you. We understand that. We're doing better and we're going to keep getting better to start winning games. We're confident we can do that and we will do that."

As Lue decried the distraction caused by the tiff between James and management, he bemoaned the use of unnamed "sources" in media reports. It wasn't exactly clear as to which report he was referring, as all the comments from James and general manager David Griffin were on the record.

Thompson said there "ain't no distraction," though evidence points rather plainly to the contrary.

"At the end of the day, it's basketball," Thompson said. "Go out there and play. It's simple. Coach gives you the game plan, do your job or sit the (heck) down. It's simple."

...

"No team is perfect," Thompson said. "Every team wants or needs something. You go to Golden State, they said they didn't have the post players to protect the rim. The Raptors, they say after Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan, what else they got.

"With us, (James) wants another playmaker. It is what it is. Every team needs something. That's for the front office. We only can control what we've got. Guys got to get better."