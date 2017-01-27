James Harden posts another historic triple-double

Harden previous 50+ point triple-double occurred on New Year's Eve, when he tallied a career-high 53 points, 16 rebounds and 17 assists in a 129-122 home victory over the Knicks.

Harden also matched Oscar Robertson's single-season record of five 40-point triple-doubles.

And speaking of The Big O, Harden joins Robertson as the only players in NBA history to record at least 1,400 points, 400 rebounds and 500 assists through their first 50 games. Robertson did it three times (1961-62, 1963-64 and 1964-65).



Some other Harden nuggets:



- Harden scored or assisted on 80 of Houston's 123 points

- The Rockets are 12-2 when Harden record a triple-double

- Hakeem Olajuwon recorded 14 triple-doubles in 16 seasons with the Rockets; Harden has 14 this season