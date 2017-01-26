Oklahoma City Thunder forward Enes Kanter has fractured forearm

Thunder coach Billy Donovan said reserve Enes Kanter has suffered a fractured right forearm after punching chair on the sideline during Thursday's 109-98 victory over the Mavericks.

Billy Donovan says Enes Kanter has a right forearm fracture. I saw Kanter briefly in hallway & asked what he did. He said: "nothing smart." — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) January 27, 2017

Citing sources, Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reported that Kanter could miss six to eight weeks.

Kanter slammed his hand in frustration during a timeout midway through the second quarter and did not return. The sixth-year forward/center out of Turkey is averaging 14.4 points and 6.8 rebounds off the bench, critical production for a Thunder team sitting sixth in the Western Conference standings.