Oklahoma's Blake Griffin Center to open next year

Jan 26, 2017 5:45 PM ET

NORMAN, Okla. (AP)  -- Construction on the Blake Griffin Performance Center will begin next month.

The naming of Oklahoma's new athletics performance center at Lloyd Noble Center was approved during a Board of Regents meeting on Thursday.

The $7 million project is expected to take 12 months to complete.

Last August, the Los Angeles Clippers star committed to help support the construction of the approximately 18,400-gross-square foot training center. His gift is the largest ever by a former Oklahoma basketball player.

Griffin had his No. 23 honored by Oklahoma last March, and it hangs from the Lloyd Noble rafters.

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.