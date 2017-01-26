Warriors, Cavaliers dominate selections for NBA All-Star 2017 reserves

If there were anyone who was a lock to make the All-Star reserves, it was Russell Westbrook. Although Westbrook finished first among Western Conference guards in voting from media and current players, he finished third in fan voting, which kept him from the starting five. Through his first 46 games this season, the electrifying Oklahoma City point guard is averaging a league-leading 30.7 points, plus 10.4 assists and 10.7 rebounds. If Westbrook is able to sustain those averages, he'd be the first player to average a triple-double over an entire season since Oscar Robertson in 1962.

In the Western Conference frontcourt, Sacramento center DeMarcus Cousins has had a pretty good 24 hours: Last night, his Kings won in overtime against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Thursday Cousins was named to his third All-Star team. While his personality has remained as volatile as ever -- Cousins is leading the league with 14 technical fouls -- he's also averaging a career-best 28 points along with 10.3 boards per game. Memphis center Marc Gasol will make his third All-Star appearance, and first since 2015. In 45 games this season, Gasol is averaging a career-best 20.6 points, while shooting nearly 40 percent from beyond the arc.

Two Western Conference players will make their All-Star debuts. Clippers guard Chris Paul is out with a hand injury, and Blake Griffin recently returned following knee surgery, but Clippers center DeAndre Jordan hasn't missed a game this season. Jordan was selected by coaches to make his first All-Star appearance. Jordan is averaging 12.5 points, and leads the NBA with 14 rebounds. Utah's Gordon Hayward will make his All-Star debut in his seventh NBA season. After missing the first six games of the season with a hand injury, Hayward has averaged a career-best 21.8 points since for the Jazz, who are 29-18 thus far.

The Eastern Conference will field a deep backcourt behind starters DeMar DeRozan and Kyrie Irving. Toronto's Kyle Lowry missed making the Eastern Conference starting lineup despite averaging a career-best 22.4 points, as well as 6.9 assists for the 28-18 Toronto Raptors. After being named a reserve, this will be Lowry's third All-Star appearance. Boston's Isaiah Thomas led in the media voting among Eastern Conference guards and finished second in player voting, but a fourth place finish among fans meant he missed out on the chance to start. Thomas, who will be making his second All-Star appearance, is averaging 29.1 points, second only to Westbrook and first among all Eastern Conference players. After a slow start, John Wall's Washington Wizards are currently one of the NBA's hottest teams, winning nine of their last 11 games. Wall, a three-time former All-Star, is averaging a career best 23.1 points and a league-leading 2.2 steals. Rounding out the Eastern Conference backcourt will be Charlotte's Kemba Walker, making his All-Star debut in his sixth season. Walker is averaging 23 points for the 23-23 Hornets, and shooting a career-best 41 percent from the 3-point line.