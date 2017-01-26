Reports: Knicks discussing Carmelo Anthony trade with Clippers, Celtics

Like sands through the hourglass, so are the trade rumors involving New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony of late. Anthony may have a no-trade clause in his contract, but that apparently hasn't stopped his name from being in the mix with possible deals as the NBA trade deadline approaches on Feb. 23.

A day after the Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers were linked in trade talks, today the Knicks and the LA Clippers were mentioned as potential partners in a report from the New York Daily News' Frank Isola.

They aren't the only ones chasing after Anthony. Adrian Wojnarowski and Chris Mannix of The Vertical report the Knicks have reached out to the Boston Celtics about a possible Anthony trade.

And while the Clippers have a "Big 3" in place with Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, any deal involving the Clippers could not include Griffin, as Isola explains:

The Knicks and Clippers are discussing a deal for Carmelo Anthony that does not include Chris Paul, Blake Griffin or DeAndre Jordan going to New York, the Daily News has learned. The Knicks, according to a source, are open to trading Anthony to Los Angeles even if they don't get one of the Clippers' Big 3 in return. In fact, the Knicks are prohibited from acquiring Blake Griffin due to a complicated rule in the collective bargaining agreement. The rule states that a team cannot have two Designated Rookie Max extensions on your roster acquired via a trade at any time. Derrick Rose falls under that category. In order to do so the Clippers would have to trade approximately $27 million in salary to fit Anthony under their cap. A Clippers deal for Anthony would likely include one or even two players from the group of Jamal Crawford, J.J. Redick or Austin Rivers, who is the son of Clippers head coach Doc Rivers. No deal is imminent and, in fact, the Knicks will likely seek a better offer since the NBA trade deadline is Feb. 23. ... The big stumbling block is that Anthony has a no-trade clause and has the power to veto any deal. Last week, Anthony told Knicks president Phil Jackson that he did not want to be traded. However, the Knicks appear to be operating under the assumption that if they find a good spot for Anthony he may reconsider waiving his no-trade clause. Anthony is close with Chris Paul and owns a home in Los Angeles.

