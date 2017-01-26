Hang Time Podcast -- Drama in the East, trade rumors & Nuggets' trainer Steve Hess

What's going on in Cleveland, Chicago and New York? Lang Whitaker and I break it down and debate where's the best landing spot for Carmelo Anthony.

Then legendary Nuggets' trainer Steve Hess joins with his top tips for getting the most out of your workout routines. And NBA.com's John Schuhmann calls in with his latest trivia question.

Be sure to subscribe to the Hang Time Podcast on iTunes for a new episode every Thursday this season. And while you're there, don't forget to leave a rating and review!