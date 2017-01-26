Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade call out Bulls after another tough loss

CHICAGO – The Chicago Bulls apparently have entered the “tough love” phase of their never-dull, retooling season.

After one of the worst collapses in recent Bulls history – they led the Atlanta Hawks 110-100 with 3:02 left Wednesday at United Center, only to get outscored 18-2 in the time that mattered en route to a 119-114 embarrassment – the long knives came out in the team’s dressing room. First Dwyane Wade, then Jimmy Butler blasted the commitment and the effort of the teammates they’re charged with leading.

Here’s a distillation of the salvos that pierced an otherwise miserable room:

Wade: “Everyone don't care enough. You got to care enough, man. It's got to mean that much to you to want to win. And it doesn't. … I don't know how you fix it. It just doesn't mean enough to guys around here to want to win ballgames. It [ticks] me off, but I can't be frustrated and I can't care too much for these guys.”

Butler: “[Expletives] just got to care if we win or lose. … Be a star in your role, man. That's how you win in this league, man. You have to embrace what this team, what this organization needs for you to do on either end of the floor. On top of everything else, just play every possession like it's your last. We don't play hard all the time.”

More Wade: “These games are supposed to hurt. I don't know if that is in guys in this locker room. Hopefully they can prove me wrong, but I will challenge them to see if losses like this hurt. … We can play bad, we can miss shots, but we're having too many of these lapses. We're having too many of these losses. This just can't be acceptable if you want to do something besides have an NBA jersey on and make some money. That's all we're doing around here."

More Butler: “If you don't come in [for the next game ticked] off after you lose any game, if you're not [ticked] off that you lost, man, something is wrong. … I want to play with guys that care, guys that play hard, that want to do well for this organization. That want to win games, man. Do whatever it takes, just win. Who cares who is shining?”

And this, from Wade, capping the message of evening: “I can look at Jimmy and say Jimmy's doing his job. Jimmy can look at me and say Dwyane's doing his job. I don't know if we can keep going down the line and be able to say that."

Wade and Butler combined to score 73 of the 114 points Wednesday. They made 27 of their 46 shots compared to the rest of the squad’s 16 of 48.

Later, since this is 2017, some Bulls took their plight to social media. In an apparent response to the two venting vets, point guard Jerian Grant posted on Twitter:

I've played this game since I was 4yrs old. Basketball is in my blood and means way more to me than just a paycheck. — Jerian Grant (@JerianGrant) January 26, 2017

Wade went straight to the people with:

And more than a few Bulls fans sent around a clip that appeared to show a disconnect in time-out strategy between coach Fred Hoiberg and Butler:

Shortly before Wade spoke postgame, Nikola Mirotic came from a back room, picked up the score sheet on his chair and immediately crumbled it up and tossed it 15 feet to the side.

It rimmed out. Sort of like Mirotic’s 27-footer just seven seconds into a late Bulls possession, trailing 114-112. Mirotic had subbed in for rookie Paul Zipser, who had launched from 26 feet when Chicago led 110-109.