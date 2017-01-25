Kia Rookie Ladder: Brandon Ingram takes a spin at point guard for Lakers

At the very least, it’s another sign of Ingram’s versatility, already one of the selling points for the No. 2 pick from 2016 who has started at small forward (his projected true position) and both backcourt spots. But an elevated role while shooting 43.5 percent and averaging 12 points the last 10 games makes this his biggest chance, all with the running start of production meeting starting job.

That, in turn, gives him the opportunity to accelerate his climb up the Rookie Ladder. He’s risen each of the last two weeks and we’ll see if the good play continues while going from handling the ball mostly with the second unit to being the No. 1 point guard.

1. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Last week: No. 1

Opponents are not the problem -- the version of an Embiid slump is the streak of 20-point games ending at 10 last Friday, when he had to settle for 18 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks … in 22 minutes. It’s the health issues. He did not play Saturday at Atlanta to rest on the second of a back-to-back, did not practice Monday because of a bruised left knee, did not play Tuesday against the Clippers at home and is scheduled to rest Wednesday at Milwaukee. All indications are the knee problem is minor. Anyone associated with the Sixers will hold their breath anyway.