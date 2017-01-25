Pelicans' All-Star Anthony Davis re-injures right thigh

Jan 25, 2017 10:19 PM ET

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- Pelicans All-Star Anthony Davis has re-injured his right thigh, limping off the court during Wednesday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Pelicans say Davis, who left with 2:11 left in the second quarter, has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Davis had sat out Monday night's game against Cleveland because of a right thigh bruise that first occurred the previous Friday night during a loss to Brooklyn.

New Orleans managed to beat the Cavaliers without Davis, but trailed the Thunder 64-45 at halftime.

Davis, who came in averaging 28.6 points and 12 rebounds per game, has scored eight points and grabbed five rebounds before he left the game.

New Orleans next plays Friday night at home against San Antonio.
 

