Magic mascot renews rivalry with Robin Lopez

NBA.com Staff

Jan 25, 2017 6:37 AM ET

Orlando Magic mascot Stuff got into a new with Robin Lopez last night.

Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez has been scrapping with mascots across the NBA for seemingly his entire career. He got into a few incidents  with mascots  last season as a member of the New York Knicks, but one of his best may have been the one he got into with the Orlando Magic mascot, Stuff

Lopez and Stuff renewed their rivalry last night and Stuff seemed to want to mend fences. Lopez knew better, though

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.