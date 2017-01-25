Magic mascot renews rivalry with Robin Lopez

Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez has been scrapping with mascots across the NBA for seemingly his entire career. He got into a few incidents with mascots last season as a member of the New York Knicks, but one of his best may have been the one he got into with the Orlando Magic mascot, Stuff.
Lopez and Stuff renewed their rivalry last night and Stuff seemed to want to mend fences. Lopez knew better, though
Hey @RoLopez42, @STUFFMagic says 😬. pic.twitter.com/jZGmLPHAJ7— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) January 25, 2017