Jan. 25 Shootaround -- LeBron James keeping heat on Cavs' decision-makers

LeBron keeping pressure on Cavs' brass | Point guard shuffle in Chicago | Smart sorry for confrontation with coaching staff | Curry still cherished in Charlotte

No. 1: LeBron continues to press Cavs' front office -- The news yesterday in Cleveland was all about LeBron James' comments after the Cavs' loss on the road to the New Orleans Pelicans. He didn't mince words about wanting the team to look for playmaking help and somewhat doubled-down on that with two tweets yesterday afternoon. As Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com notes, meeting the demands of James is what comes with the success of having James around:

Having LeBron James makes it all worth it. That's a mantra the Cleveland Cavaliers' front office and even some of his teammates sometimes have to chant to themselves. At times, during the chop of an NBA season, it can be easy to lose perspective. ... After sleeping on it, James sent this tweet (and this one) on Tuesday that managed to back general manager David Griffin and apply pressure at the same time. This is what James does, and he executes it perfectly. "I appreciate the fact that he's really trying to keep us moving in the right direction," Griffin said two weeks ago when James last went public with a request to add a point guard to the roster. In a separate interview that week, Griffin told The Vertical: "If you don't capitalize on the years he has left, then shame on us." Griffin knows the mantra. It's at least the third time James has publicly talked about the roster over the last month. Behind the scenes, James has been even more forceful. There are a lot of advanced stats that can tell this tale, but staying basic will do just fine. The Cavs have two players who average more than two assists per game: James and Kyrie Irving. The Golden State Warriors have seven. The San Antonio Spurs have seven. This is what James sees, and it has irritated him for weeks. ... The Cavs' payroll is $127.6 million right now, plus $27 million in owed luxury tax. Both lead the league. As discussions about midseason moves have taken place, the team ownership, led by Dan Gilbert, has made it clear the answer to roster issues can't always be spending more money. James, however, does not care. Especially after watching the deeper Warriors and Spurs beat his team over a six-day span last week. It is his viewpoint that the Cavs must be supplemented, and the cost of doing so is irrelevant. "I don't got no time to waste. I'll be 33 in the winter, and I ain't got time to waste," said James, who turned 32 in December. "I just hope that we're not satisfied as an organization." Refer to the mantra. ... In the summer of 2015, the Cavs committed to more than $250 million in new contracts to keep the talent surrounding James. It led to the team paying $54 million in luxury tax last season. The team had the option of doing more that summer. Matthew Dellavedova was interested in a long-term deal with the Cavs that would've paid him around $4 million per season. The Cavs also discussed declining a one-year team option on Timofey Mozgov and signing him instead to a three-year deal for around $9 million per season. Ultimately, the Cavs picked up the Mozgov option for $5 million and forced Dellavedova into a one-year deal at $1.2 million. Had the Cavs done those two bigger deals, it would have added an estimated $35 million to their luxury tax plus the difference in payroll. The Cavs would've been next to the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers as the franchises with the highest payrolls in American sports history. And the Cavs don't have a billion-dollar local TV deal as those teams do. Last summer, Mozgov and Dellavedova walked in free agency. Good for them they didn't sign in 2015. Mozgov got $16 million per year from the Lakers. Dellavedova got almost $10 million per year from the Bucks. The Cavs haven't been able to replace them. Still, the team is in first place, heavily favored to return to the Finals and likely to send three players to the All-Star Game. But since the team is in a midseason funk, James is poking his finger in the franchise's ribs.

* * *

No. 2: Point guard shuffle continues for Bulls -- So far this season, Rajon Rondo has started 29 games for the Chicago Bulls, Michael Carter-Williams has 12 starts and Jerian Grant has a six starts. Carter-Williams didn't see it coming when his starting job was taken away last night (Grant got the nod instead) as Chicago continues to make inconsistency at the starting point guard spot a trend. K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune tries to make sense of the revolving door at the point in Chicago: