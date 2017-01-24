Stephen Curry, Warriors remain atop NBA's most popular merchandise lists

The National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced that reigning Kia NBA MVP Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors remain in the top spots on the NBA’s Most Popular Jersey and Team Merchandise lists, respectively. Results are based on NBAStore.com sales from October 2016 through December 2016.

Rounding out the top five are the Cleveland Cavaliers’ LeBron James (No. 2), the Warriors’ Kevin Durant (No. 3), the Cavaliers’ Kyrie Irving (No. 4) and the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Russell Westbrook (No. 5).

The Warriors hold on as the top-selling team, followed by the Cavaliers at No. 2, the Los Angeles Lakers at No. 3, the Chicago Bulls at No. 4 and the New York Knicks at No. 5.

Additional highlights:

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo makes his debut on the list at No. 14.

In their first season on new teams, the Bulls’ Dwyane Wade places at No. 6, and the Knicks’ Derrick Rose ranks No. 10.

The Bulls’ Jimmy Butler earns his highest position on the list at No. 9.

Top 15 Most Popular NBA Jerseys

1. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

2. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

3. Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

4. Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers

5. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

6. Dwyane Wade, Chicago Bulls

7. Kristaps Porzingis, New York Knicks

8. Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs

9. Jimmy Butler, Chicago Bulls

10. Derrick Rose, New York Knicks

11. Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

12. James Harden, Houston Rockets

13. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

14. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

15. Carmelo Anthony, New York Knicks

Top 10 Most Popular Team Merchandise

1. Golden State Warriors

2. Cleveland Cavaliers

3. Los Angeles Lakers

4. Chicago Bulls

5. New York Knicks

6. San Antonio Spurs

7. Oklahoma City Thunder

8. Boston Celtics

9. Philadelphia 76ers

10. Toronto Raptors