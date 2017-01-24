Russell Westbrook climbs up career, single-season lists with latest triple-double

Russell Westbrook's assault on the stat sheet continued Monday in Utah, where he lifted the Thunder to a 97-95 victory almost single-handed with his 22nd triple-double of the season. In addition to pulling down 10 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists, Westbrook scored 38 points, including the game-winning jumper with 1.4 seconds left.

Westbrook's latest triple-double moves him into a tie for fifth on both the single-season and career lists.

Single-season triple-doubles

1. 41, Oscar Robertson (1961-62)

2. 31, Wilt Chamberlain (1966-67)

t3. 26, Robertson (1960-61, 1963-64)

t5. 22, Russell Westbrook (2016-17); Robertson (1964-65); Chamberlain (1965-66)

Career triple-doubles

1. 181, Oscar Robertson

2. 138, Magic Johnson

3. 107, Jason Kidd

4. 78, Wilt Chamberlain

t5. 59, Russell Westbrook / Larry Bird