Jan. 24 Shootaround -- LeBron James calls for Cavs to add a 'playmaker'

LeBron upset, wants Cavs to add playmaker | Griffin likely to return vs. Sixers | Wizards plan to wear all black tonight to game | Waiters steps up for Heat

No. 1: LeBron miffed at Cavs' skid, wants 'playmaker' added -- The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't had the best start to their 2017, as they are 5-6 in the new year after last night's stunning road loss to the Anthony Davis-less New Orleans Pelicans. After the Cavs traded for Kyle Korver earlier this month, star LeBron James made it known the team still needs a backup point guard/playmaker added to the mix. He made that request even louder after last night's loss, writes Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com:

After the Cavs fell 124-122 to an Anthony Davis-less New Orleans Pelicans team Monday night -- Cleveland's fifth loss in its past seven games -- James unloaded on what he believes is a roster ill-equipped, in its current state, to become the last team standing and lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy come June.

"I just hope that we're not satisfied as an organization," James told a small group of beat reporters who travel regularly to cover Cleveland's road games. "I just hope we're not satisfied."

The Cavs broke a 52-year championship drought in Cleveland last season, eliminating a Golden State Warriors team that went an NBA-record 73-9 in the regular season to do so. While Golden State re-upped with former MVP Kevin Durant, as well as veterans such as David West, Zaza Pachulia and JaVale McGee, and leads the league with a 38-7 record -- including Monday's upset loss to the Miami Heat -- James says the Cavs have regressed.

"We're not better than last year," he said. "From a personnel standpoint."

Cleveland opted against re-signing Matthew Dellavedova and Timofey Mozgov during free agency and waived Dahntay Jones. In their place, the Cavs drafted rookie point guard Kay Felder, acquired Mike Dunleavy (who has since been shipped out in the Kyle Korver deal) and signed Chris "Birdman" Andersen, who went down with a season-ending and potentially career-ending ACL injury.

Meanwhile, James listed other free agents who could have been had -- Raymond Felton, who signed with the Los Angeles Clippers, and Michael Beasley, who signed with the Milwaukee Bucks -- as players who could have helped the Cavs make it through the regular season.

"It's great to have bodies," James said. "Obviously, in the playoffs, you go down to what, eight max? And if somebody gets in foul trouble, you go to nine. You're not playing back-to-backs. You have two days in between. You're able to lock in."

...

"It's like when you don't have bodies. It's tough," James said. "The f---ing grind of the regular season. We're a top-heavy team. We have a top-heavy team. We top-heavy as s---. It's me, [Kyrie Irving], [Kevin Love]. It's top-heavy."

...

"We need a f---ing playmaker," James said. "I'm not saying you can just go find one, like you can go outside and see trees. I didn't say that."

...

However, the timing of playing both Golden State and the San Antonio Spurs within a week's time seems to have opened James' eyes even more to the disparity in talent between the Cavs and some of their fiercest championship competition.

"They've got bodies," James said of San Antonio when asked about the Spurs' beating the Cavs without Pau Gasol or Tony Parker. "They've got bodies. For the most part, all championship-contending teams has got guys that are ready to step in. Knock on wood, what if Ky goes down? For two weeks. Let's say two. What if I went down for three weeks?"

A reporter responded to James that many wonder how Cleveland would do if James tapered his minutes at the end of the month, as Cavs coach Ty Lue said was the plan -- let alone missed games. The Cavs are 4-18 in the past two-and-a-half seasons in games James sits out.

"Yeah, y'all are worried about five minutes. What if I went down for two weeks?" James said. "Trying to build something, you know?"

...

James, in his 14th season, said the urgency in beefing up the Cavs' bench comes from the stage of his career.

"I don't know what we got to offer," James said. "I just know me, personally? I don't got no time to waste. I'll be 33 in the winter, and I ain't got time to waste. That's what I'm talking about.

"Listen, when I feel like physically and mentally, me personally, can't compete for a championship no more or I feel like I can't do it, then I won't have this problem. But until that happens, and it don't seem like no time soon ..."

James trailed off.