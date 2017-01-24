Griffin back, Rivers out for Clippers; Embiid out for 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Blake Griffin started for the Los Angeles Clippers for the first time since he had arthroscopic right knee surgery in December.

Griffin started at power forward Tuesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers. Griffin was averaging 21.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists before having arthroscopic surgery to remove loose bodies from his right knee on Dec. 20.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers did not coach in the game because of an illness. Mike Woodson coached in Rivers' absence and handled pregame media responsibilities.

76ers center Joel Embiid also missed his second straight game because of a left knee contusion. He won't travel to Milwaukee and play in Philadelphia's game against the Bucks.