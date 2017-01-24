Injury woes not biggest issue Clippers must overcome this season

How much longer can these two All-Stars, and Jordan, send a chill through the teams on the other bench?

Rivers, who doubles as the team president, is willfully married to this core, for good reason. One: He wouldn’t get a fair return in any trade. Two: The Clippers are a 50-win team with them intact. Three: They’re entertaining and sell tickets. And Four: Why rebuild, or even reshape the team, with a risky experiment that involves a breakup of the trio?

It’s Griffin-Paul-Jordan or bust, then, and the trick is to stay healthy, then get hot in the playoffs, and also get a little lucky as well.

“Our team is really good,” said J.J. Redick. “Of course we haven’t shown we can get to the conference finals. So we have to show we can take another step when we get healthy. The potential is there, for sure.”

They can potentially beat any team -- except for the Golden State Warriors. Even before Golden State added Kevin Durant, the Warriors spooked the Clippers. The Clippers beat the Warriors in the first round of the 2014 playoffs -- a series fueled by the Donald Sterling comments – but since then, things have been one-sided for the Warriors. They have won eight of the the last nine regular season meetings and play the Clippers twice in the next week.

The Clippers began this season as though they were on a mission to, once and for all, declare themselves a favorite. They started 14-2 and whipped the San Antonio Spurs, beat the Toronto Raptors and slapped the Portland Trail Blazers by 31. They had the best record in the NBA and were winning by an average of 16 points. And even while they were without Griffin, they ripped through a seven-game win streak. Marresse Speights is providing a lift off the bench, and Austin Rivers is having a strong January (averaging 18.2 ppg, 48.8 percent shooting), maybe the best month of his NBA life.

The West once again is unforgiving, through, with the improved Utah Jazz, the James Harden-juiced Houston Rockets and Russell Westbrook all having moments. While the Clippers are right in the midst of the playoff standings now, they could experience slippage without Paul.

“You want to win and at least keep home court advantage for the first round,” said Redick. “And you can go back to that Houston (playoff) series and say it would be great to have home court in the second round. Really, it’s about winning. Just keep winning as long as we can until he gets back.”