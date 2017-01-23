Western Conference's lack of depth may be byproduct of its success

Sacramento is still looking for a return on all the high Draft picks it’s had since ’14. Minnesota has a lot of young talent, starting with 2015 top pick Karl-Anthony Towns, but struggled terribly out of the gate under new coach Tom Thibodeau. The Dallas Mavericks gave a max deal to Harrison Barnes last summer and traded for Andrew Bogut to help Dirk Nowitzki in the sunset of his career, but it hasn’t helped the won-loss bottom line.

It’s not so much the won-loss records of the West’s non-elites, which can be easily explained -- they play the West’s elites more than their Eastern Conference brethren, which beat each other up. It’s the quality of play that has fallen off. (Through Sunday, the West’s top four teams are a combined 50-14 against the East so far this season. The East’s top four teams are just 35-33 against the west.

Part of the reason may well be the common futility almost everyone in the west feels going up against Golden State and San Antonio.

“I think the elite teams in the West are so good -- they seem to all have multiple future Hall of Famers -- that the rest of the teams in the conference need to be very aggressive (or very patient) in order to have a chance to compete against the top teams (either now or in the future),” one team executive said over the weekend.

Several factors have occurred at the same time:

Durant in the Bay: OKC is still playoff good with Westbrook, but it’s no longer OKC, Title Contender, while KD made what was already the West’s top team even harder to beat. The Warriors are just a couple of games behind their 73-win pace of last season, but have the luxury to not feel any pressure to pursue it this season. Father Time, now 7,944,814,942 and 0: Dallas was elite for a decade with Nowitzki in his prime, but as he aged, the Mavericks never were able to bring in the kind of support he had on the 2011 championship team, when Jason Kidd and Tyson Chandler were major contributors. Since then the Mavericks have brought in a series of vets who were good (they maxed out Wesley Matthews a year ago despite Matthews coming off of a torn Achilles’) but no longer dominant. Meanwhile, the Mavs couldn’t get any of the top free agents the last few offseasons to seriously consider them. The one who did, Chandler Parsons, was hurt most of the time in Dallas and left for Memphis last summer. Another who was about to, DeAndre Jordan, changed his mind at the 11th hour and went back to the Clippers. Back to the Drawing Board: Phoenix never again reached the heights of that 48-win team in ’14. The Suns made a major miscalculation bringing in Thomas when they already had Eric Bledsoe and Goran Dragic, then made a bad situation worse by sending Thomas to Boston, where he’s become an All-Star. Just six months after that Thomas trade, they opted to tear it all down by firing Jeff Hornacek, trading Dragic to Miami and, later, Markieff Morris to Washington. Now, the Suns are starting over with a new core featuring Devin Booker, Bledsoe and 2016 first-rounders Dragan Bender and Marquese Chriss. Minnesota moved Love for Wiggins, then fell to the bottom of the league/top of the Lottery and started building again around Towns, Wiggins and Zach LaVine. Eastern Promises: The Milwaukee Bucks hit Draft homers with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker in the last three years. The Philadelphia 76ers’ renaissance is wedded to the emergence of Joel Embiid. The Charlotte Hornets have a solid nucleus built around first-rounders Kemba Walker, Cody Zeller, Frank Kaminsky and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and traded for Nicolas Batum, too. The Washington Wizards are finally getting a decent return on their recent Drafts of John Wall, Bradley Beal and Otto Porter.

But, none of those teams in the East is a real threat to Cleveland. And, right now, Cleveland remains the best team in the east by a lot.

“Three to 15 in the East aren’t remotely a threat to displace one or two,” another executive texted. “Whereas two to six in the West could all (still) make the conference finals.”

The Best of Bad Choices. From Gus Martin:

With Westbrook's bad shooting performances and losses to good teams recently, is it time to consider making a change to his game to try and involve the team more and take some of the offensive burden off of himself to potentially win more games?

Nope. It’s unfair to put the Thunder’s last two losses, to teams better than they are (Clippers, Warriors), on Westbrook -- unless you also gave him all the credit for OKC’s wins earlier in the year over Houston and Boston and Memphis, etc. The Thunder can’t win unless Westbrook does the heaviest lifting. The Thunder can’t win with Steven Adams (concussion protocol) out of the lineup. The Thunder can’t win with rookie Domantas Sabonis in the midst of a hideous (19 of 52 since New Year’s) shooting slump. And the Thunder certainly can’t win with Westbrook going 15 of 42 in his last two games. He’s getting the ball to his teammates just as much as he has all season; if they, and he, miss, OKC has no shot. There’s just no margin for error with this team this season.

And this hurts me, personally, because of my fond memories of the Pan Pacific Hotel. From Brody Herman:

What do you think the chances of the NBA eventually returning to Vancouver are? The city has changed magnificently since the Grizz left. The Canadian dollar is more stable, the city is constantly ranked one of the best places to live in the world. Basketball remains one of the more popular sports, particularly at the high school level. High level AAU teams are beginning to emerge, and the Provincial championship tournament draws thousands of fans.

I don’t know, Brody. You are right that Vancouver has improved in many ways since the Grizzlies went to Memphis. But I think the cachet/business model of the Raptors being “Canada’s Team” (I’m sure everyone in Canada isn’t a fan, but that’s the conceit) has some sway in the league office. I’m also not sure that if the NBA does expand that it would pick Vancouver over Seattle, and I don’t think it would do Vancouver and Seattle. My guess -- and it remains a guess right now -- is that there would be more interest in Las Vegas or other U.S. cities. But I could be wrong on that.

This is a lot more than a seven-second delay. From Mateusz Zakrewski:

I'm a big fan of your column, which I eagerly await each and every week. I am also a huge NFL fan. Due to the fact that I live in Europe (Poland to be exact), I usually watch NFL playoff games with 1-2 days delay as they run at night here.

To enjoy it as if I watched it "live", I have to carefully navigate through the Internet minefield of information on Mondays so as not to spoil the fun and read anything about the games that already happened.

Of all places, I thought your column is a safe haven from NFL spoilers, but no! I deeply regret, but I will have to put off reading of your column until end of the week at least until after the Super Bowl. :) On the other hand, I am glad that I found this out so early in the playoffs. I guess, no place is safe these days …

I'm half joking here of course, keep those great reads coming. :)

No you’re not, Mateusz. And you shouldn’t be. That’s on me. I would hate to find out a score of a game in such an unexpected place; I’ve taken great pains over the years to not hear a score, only to be sideswiped at the last minute. Sorry. Will try to be more careful in the future.

MVP WATCH

(Last week’s averages in parenthesis)

1) Russell Westbrook (25.5 ppg, 10 rpg, 8.5 apg, 357 FG, .947 FT):I hope Baron Davis (NSFW) is right about this; otherwise, I’m gonna lose faith in the system.