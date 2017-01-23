The Week That Was, By The Numbers

1,893,751 -- LeBron James was the leading vote-getter in All-Star balloting with 1,893,751 fan votes. It's the 13th All-Star selection (all consecutive and all starts) for James in 14 seasons.

173 -- The Miami Heat are up to 173 games missed by players for illness or injury this season, most in the NBA. Despite that fact, Miami is currently riding its first three-game winning streak since last March.





57 -- Steph Curry has recovered 57 loose balls this season, most in the NBA.

53 -- There have been 53 triple-doubles recorded this season by 15 different players. Russell Westbrook, who leads the way with 21 triple-doubles, will catch Hall of Famer Larry Bird on the all-time list with his next one.





49 -- On the 11th anniversary of Kobe Bryant's 81-point game, the Lakers were uanble to match that total in a 122-73 loss to the Mavericks. The 49-point margin of defeat is the largest in franchise history.





39.5 -- Kevin Durant has been both prolific and efficient in two games against the Oklahoma City Thunder this season, averaging 39.5 points while shooting 70 percent from the field.

25 -- Rudy Gobert posted career highs with 27 points and 25 rebounds Friday night. It was the first 25/25 game in the NBA since Dwight Howard in Jan. 2016 and the first by a Utah Jazz player since Al Jefferson in April 2012.





16 -- The Boston Celtics have scored at least 100 points in 16 consecutive games, the franchise’s longest such streak since a 19-game run in 1991.

13 -- The Washington Wizards have won 13 straight home games. Over the past two seasons, there have only been three home winning streaks that have lasted longer: a 14-game run for the Celtics, a 36-game run for the Golden State Warriors and a 39-game run for the San Antonio Spurs.





10 -- Joel Embiid's streak of scoring 20+ points ended at 10 on Friday night when he suffered a knee contusion. That was the longest such streak by a rookie since Blake Griffin's 14-game run in Dec. 2010.





7 -- Tyson Chandler's streak of games with 15+ rebounds ended at seven on Sunday night. It was the longest such streak in Phoenix Suns history. The previous record was six games, held by Jim Fox in the inaugural 1968-69 season.





6 -- Kawhi Leonard has scored at least 30 points in six consecutive games, which is tied for the third-longest streak in Spurs history. Hall of Famer George Gervin owns the two longest 30-point streaks in team history: a nine-gamer and a 10-gamer in 1979-80.

4 -- Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of four players leading his team in rebounds and assists. The others are Draymond Green (Warriors), James Harden (Rockets) and Russell Westbrook (Thunder). Antetokounmpo also leads the Bucks in points, steals and blocks.





3 -- Nikola Jokic is the first Denver Nuggets player to post three straight games with 25 points and 10 rebounds since Carmelo Anthony on March 15-18, 2010.