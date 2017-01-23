Pelicans' Anthony Davis ruled out vs. Cavaliers

NEW ORLEANS -- All-Star Anthony Davis will not play for the New Orleans Pelicans in a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.

Before New Orleans made the announcement, Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said Terrence Jones would start at center if Davis was sidelined by his right quad contusion, which occurred during New Orleans' loss to Brooklyn on Friday night.

Davis leads the Pelicans with 28.6 points, 12 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game.

Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue says the Cavaliers, who've lost four of six, should know better than to suffer a letdown against a New Orleans squad missing its best player. Lue noted that the Pelicans beat Cleveland in a game two seasons ago in which Davis played only six minutes because of a chest injury.