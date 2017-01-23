Morning Tip Q&A: DeAndre Jordan

The Clippers talk. A lot. It’s part of what makes them really good, because when they’re good, they’re communicating on defense and shutting opponents down. But it’s part of their problem, because they complain to the refs on seemingly every call -- and that leads to too many technical fouls.

Coach Doc Rivers says he’s told his guys to shut down the yakking, but old habits die hard. Besides, it’ll be difficult for DeAndre Jordan; he’s built his career on his ability to call things out for teammates before they happen. It’s part of the reason he made first team All-NBA last season and has twice been first team All-NBA on defense. And with Chris Paul and Blake Griffin currently out of the Clippers’ lineup with injuries, the 28-year-old Jordan is taking on even more responsibilities for his team than averaging a double-double (12.7 points, 13.9 rebounds) and shooting a league-best 69 percent from the floor.

He scored a career-high 29 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves last week, and has seven games this season with 20 or more rebounds. (And his free throw shooting, long a point of contention, has improved this season. He’s not exactly Mark Price yet, but at 52 percent from the line, he’s doing better than he has in the last five seasons.) His barking will also be amplified further as he continues working out at practices with the Clips’ newest “consultant,” a fellow named Kevin Garnett. KG was with the team during training camp and he’s working with Jordan now on, well, everything.

And Jordan -- first in Defensive Win Shares last year -- is still working toward that elusive Defensive Player of the Year award he’s yet to win. Somebody’s bound to hear about that.

Me: Do you feel responsible, personally, for your team’s defense?

DeAndre Jordan: Sometimes. Sometimes. Both good and bad. I take a lot of onus on that. It’s more of a pride thing. I get upset when people score on us, especially when it’s an easy basket. Everybody’s super talented in this league, but you want to make it tough for guys. They don’t need any help scoring the basketball. Teams don’t need help scoring the basketball. When we come out and we’re locked in and we’re physical and we’re all communicating and we’re all on a string, our defense is pretty good.

Me: So give me some safe for TV KG talk that he gives you in your meetings.

DJ: I don’t have a curse button. But in all seriousness, KG is amazing. He’s one of the players that I’ve always looked up to, and tried to take a lot from his game, and add it to mine, especially him being able to communicate on the floor. He’s such a great communicator. He can talk to one person, and then talk to another person. There’s so many different personalities in this league, and he knows how to get to each person, and motivate them in a way that they never knew that anybody could. He can take your game and your mental aspect to a different level. And working with him these past few weeks has been great.