Lakers navigate a sobering, somber (and educational) post-Kobe Bryant path

The mistakes start on defense, where the Lakers are last in the league in defensive rating -- 110.5 points allowed per 100 possessions -- and 27th in points allowed (110.5 per game). Opponents shoot 48 percent against them -- the worst in the league. Per NBA.com/Stats, opponents score 47.5 points per game in the paint against L.A., second-worst in the league to the Oklahoma City Thunder and score 18.7 points per game off of Lakers’ turnovers (28th in the NBA).

The Lakers struggle with on-ball pressure. And it hasn’t helped that Nance, Jr., part of the team’s best five-man unit defensively (with Clarkson, Lou Williams, Ingram and center Tarik Black), missed the last 15 games with a knee injury before returning Sunday against Dallas. The potential for a long and athletic defense, especially with Clarkson and Ingram on the ball, is there, but it seems so far away.

“You’ve got to value the little things,” Russell said. “The little things are what gets us off to bad starts. It’s what doesn’t allow us to be the best we could be that day. Every day, it’s something little -- missed box out assignments, missed defensive assignments. Just little things like that that add up. It’s never necessarily missing shots or making shots; it’s more just the little things. And the more we value that, I think it’ll speed the process up.”

The jury’s still out on Russell as a floor general and leader almost two years after the Lakers took him second overall in the 2015 Draft. He has a lot of work to do to build trust in his locker room (and this has nothing to do with the Nick Young business last season). (Now, Russell’s going to be slowed further by a sprained right knee.) His fearlessness and self-confidence is necessary in a league full of killer point guards, but he hasn’t accomplished enough yet on the floor to warrant it.

There is still a sense among some in the organization that Russell is still not getting the ball to teammates on time and is still looking too much for his own shot. He says he’s learning the importance of doing just that. He picks Luol Deng’s brain as the two sit together on the team plane about the dos and don’ts of the game.

“Honestly, I’m slowly realizing, like, I don’t know, a routine,” Russell said. “A lot of times, we come out, the ball’s in my hands, and everybody’s looking for me to get guys going, not necessarily just going (myself). And then let everybody follow my lead. Hitting here, swinging it there, making sure he’s getting it, getting there. And then, if it doesn’t work, then everybody’s like, all right, now they’re looking at me instead of being the other way around, me just being aggressive from the gate.”

Walton’s relentless positivity is necessary in so many areas. There is talent on the roster, but it’s young, and young just doesn’t win in this league. Nance is already a YouTube sensation with his highlight-reel dunks. Randle, averaging 8.5 boards per game in less than 30 minutes, is also entrusted to make decisions with the ball, and he’s holding up his end. Among power forwards, only Draymond Green and Blake Griffin are averaging more assists than Randle’s 3.9 per game. He isn’t a stretch four by any means (shooting 23 percent on 3-pointers), but he does a lot of other good things.