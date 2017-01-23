Warriors' Steve Kerr to coach West All-Stars

NEW YORK -- Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and his staff will coach the Western Conference All-Stars in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game, which will be played on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Kerr earned the honor for the second time in his three seasons as an NBA head coach, having led the Western Conference to a 163-158 victory over the Eastern Conference in the 2015 NBA All-Star Game.

By virtue of the Houston Rockets’ 127-114 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 23, the NBA-leading Warriors (38-7, .844) clinched the best record in the West through games played on Sunday, Feb. 5 among the 14 conference teams with a head coach eligible to participate in the 2017 All-Star Game. The San Antonio Spurs’ Gregg Popovich is ineligible for the honor because he coached the West in last year’s All-Star Game.

Kerr, the 2015-16 NBA Coach of the Year, has a career coaching record of 178-31 (.852). Under Kerr, the Warriors won the NBA championship in the 2014-15 season and set a league record with 73 regular-season victories in 2015-16.

The East All-Star coach will be determined by the best record in the conference through games played two weeks before the 2017 NBA All-Star Game.

The 66th NBA All-Star Game will be televised by TNT and broadcast by ESPN Radio. The All-Star Game will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories in more than 40 languages.