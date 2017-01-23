Clippers' Blake Griffin out again, nears return from knee surgery

ATLANTA -- Clippers forward Blake Griffin has been ruled out for their game against the Atlanta Hawks as part of his recovery from right knee surgery.

Coach Doc Rivers says Griffin "most likely" will return Tuesday night when Los Angeles visits Philadelphia. Griffin, who is with the team in Atlanta, had an arthroscopic procedure on Dec. 20 to remove loose bodies from the knee.

The Clippers also are without Chris Paul for Monday night's game against the Hawks. The star guard is expected to miss six to eight weeks after tearing a ligament in his left thumb on Jan 16.

The team is 2-7 when playing without both Paul and Griffin.