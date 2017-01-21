Longtime NBCA executive Michael H. Goldberg dies

The membership of the National Basketball Coaches Association (all Head and Assistant Coaches in the NBA and its alumni group) mourn the passing of our long-time Executive Director, Michael H. Goldberg.

National Basketball Coaches Association President Rick Carlisle released the following statement:

"The National Basketball Coaches Association mourns the loss of a leader, pioneer and trusted friend. In a life and career of remarkable achievement, Michael H. Goldberg fought for the betterment of NBA coaches with intensity and compassion. He will be remembered for his humility, loyalty, kindness and signature bow tie. Within our profession, Michael's authenticity and polite persistence made him iconic. I have always been in awe of this man who did so much for so many and asked for so little in return."

For nearly four decades, including the years of greatest growth in professional basketball, Michael H. Goldberg guided the National Basketball Coaches Association (“NBCA”) and raised the profile of NBA coaches, both domestically and internationally. Among his greatest achievements, he helped secure increased retirement funds and disability insurance for the NBA coaches. Mr. Goldberg was a respected leader, mentor and friend to the members of the NBA community and championed the coaches of the NBCA with tireless dedication, passion, heart, and humor.

Last week it was announced that the NBCA will name its own Coach of the Year after Goldberg.

To honor Michael H. Goldberg, the NBCA will dedicate the 2016-2017 NBA season to his memory and all coaches will wear a special “MHG” bow tie shaped lapel pin during games. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Linda Wittenberg, his daughters Lauren and Susan, and his grandchildren Asher and Ellis.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver statement on passing of Michael Goldberg:

"Michael Goldberg was a beloved member of the NBA family and a dear friend to me. For more than 40 years in professional basketball, he poured his passion and energy into strengthening and growing our game. Dressed always to the nines with his trademark bow ties, he advocated relentlessly for NBA coaches and was one of the driving forces behind the league’s global growth. We mourn his passing and send our deepest condolences to his wife, Linda; his daughters, Lauren and Susan; and his many friends and colleagues.”