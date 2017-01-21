J.J. Barea (left calf) to miss multiple weeks

Mavericks point guard J.J. Barea is expected to miss weeks after suffering a left calf strain on Friday night against the Jazz, according to coach Rick Carlisle.

The non-contact injury occurred late in the fourth quarter when Barea simply went up for a jump shot.

“After a shot, I went to step to the side, and I think I ran into the fans behind me and the fans sitting down,” Barea told Mavs.com after the game. “I looked back, but nobody touched me. When I went to step, that’s when I knew something was wrong with my calf.”

The six-foot guard has been sidelined multiple games this season with an injury to the same calf and has also missed time with a sore left Achilles.

More Barea: "We’re winning games. And I was feeling good. And it happened again. I’m going to have to shut it down for a while.” — Eddie Sefko (@ESefko) January 21, 2017

Barea, in his 10th season, is averaging 12.3 points and 4.9 assists per game off the bench for the Mavs.