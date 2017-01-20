Salt Lake City summer league to bring back 2016 participants

The host Jazz, Spurs, 76ers and Celtics will be returning to the Salt Lake City summer league in July, a repeat of the 2016 lineup and also potentially the first look at several top picks from the 2016 Draft.

Last summer’s event included Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons, the No. 1 choice, and Boston’s Jaylen Brown, the No. 3 selection. This time, the 76ers could have two lottery picks, their own and the Lakers’, in what projects as a loaded draft while Boston has Brooklyn’s unprotected first-rounder.

The games will be played at the University of Utah while the Jazz court, Vivint Smart Home Arena, undergoes renovations.

An official announcement, including dates, will be made later. Salt Lake City will again come just before the largest of all summer leagues, Las Vegas.

