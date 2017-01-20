Kia Race to the MVP Ladder: All-Star nod proof of Giannis Antetokounmpo's ascent

Sidney Moncrief is the last starter to represent the Milwaukee Bucks in an All-Star Game. That drought that will come to an end next month in New Orleans, when Giannis Antetokounmpo will hit the floor at the Smoothie King Center with nine of the other most recognizable faces in basketball.

It’s a position the Bucks’ 22-year-old star might want to get comfortable with because if the next five to 10 seasons of his career continue on its current trajectory, he’s just getting started with this All-Star thing.

“It’s a great opportunity for Giannis, great for our organization and great for all involved,” Bucks general manager John Hammond told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “He’s accomplished this and is very deserving for all the work he’s put in.”

To say Antetokounmpo is the most improbable of the All-Star starters this season would be an epic understatement. When Hammond selected him with the 15th pick in the 2013 Draft there was no guarantee he’d make the journey from Greece for the 2013-14 season.

He was as talented as he is long, but so green, not having played in an elite division in his homeland. But the man with perhaps the longest stride in the NBA today made some of the biggest strides in his first three seasons in the league.