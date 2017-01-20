Report: Timberwolves, Pistons discussing Ricky Rubio-Reggie Jackson trade

With the trade deadline almost a month away (February 23), teams across the league continue to contact each other with different offers.

As reported by ESPN.com's Marc Stein and Chris Haynes, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons are currently discussing a deal that would potentially swap guards Ricky Rubio and Reggie Jackson.

Rubio has been sharing time in the backcourt with rookie Kris Dunn this season, while averaging career-lows in points (7.7) and rebounds (3.9). Jackson has played in 23 games after returning from a knee injury in early December, but has yet to play at the level he did a season ago.

Jackson averages over 10 points per game (16.7) than Rubio.

