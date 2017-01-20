D'Angelo Russell suffers MCL sprain, MRI scheduled for Saturday

NBA.com staff reports

Jan 20, 2017 11:12 PM ET

Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell is slated for an MRI on Saturday after suffering a sprained right MCL and strained right calf in Friday's home game against the Pacers.

Russell went down early in the first quarter, with the possibility that he could return for the second half upon examination. That was ruled out, however, when the extent of his injuries was determined. 

Russell, the second pick of the 2015 draft, is averaging 14.8 points and 4.5 assists per game in his second season. 

