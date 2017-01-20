NBA fines Wizards' assistant Lowe and Washington organization

NEW YORK – Washington Wizards assistant coach Sidney Lowe has been fined $5,000, and the Wizards’ organization has been fined $15,000, for Lowe’s standing on the playing court and potentially impacting game action during Washington’s 113-110 win over New York on Jan. 19 at Madison Square Garden, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

To view the incident, click on the following link: http://www.nba.com/video/2017/01/20/washingtons-lowe-and-wizards-organization-fined