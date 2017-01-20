Rockets' confidence driving their success this season

If LeBron James insists that Cleveland and Golden State, who have met in The Finalsthe past two years, are not rivals, how do the Rockets -- who have lost 13 of 15 to the Warriors over the past two seasons -- fit into the equation?

“Don’t think about it,” said Pat Beverley. “We fear nobody. We don’t have to. We’re as good as anybody.”

They are the surprising owners of the third-best record in the league (33-12) in spite of the fact that the roster was overhauled and coach Mike D’Antoni came in and changed the culture on the fly. Actually, they're doing all of this because of it.

The Rockets are the story of the first half of the season because they never doubt themselves nor look back. So what if they lose back-to-back games last week for the first time all season because the 3-pointers won’t fall? They come out the next game and just keep firing away until the net nearly gets worn out.

They are the Warriors’ bombs-away offense on jet fuel, setting and resetting records for 3s attempted and made constantly. They spread the floor so efficiently with new snipers Eric Gordon and Ryan Anderson that it opens up pathways to the rim. They are the veterans Harden and Beverley and Trevor Ariza and Corey Brewer rediscovering their collective spark. They are the young legs of Montrezl Harrell, Sam Dekker and Clint Capela, always ready to jump through the roof.

The Warriors and the never-ending story of the San Antonio Spurs are still considered a cut above the rest in the Western Conference, but can feel the hot, humid breath out of Houston on their necks.

These Rockets, in fact, could be potentially lethal in the playoffs because they don’t know what they don’t know and all the things they’re not supposed to do. That was true in the first Warriors-Rockets game this season on Dec. 1. That night, the Rockets went into Oracle, never backed off or down and, eventually, backed out of the building with a double-overtime win that might have said things changed.