TNT to debut NBA "Players Only" franchise starting Feb. 27

Turner’s TNT will debut a brand-new NBA Monday night franchise titled PlayersOnly, five consecutive weeks of doubleheader action centered on showcasing the game exclusively through the unique lens of the professional basketball player, beginning Monday, Feb. 27, at7 p.m. ET. TNT’s innovative approach to the new Monday series will incorporate a more conversational delivery and broader NBA player integrations into the telecasts to offer viewers an entertaining narrative and deeper insights into the game directly from the athlete’s perspective.

All commentator roles for TNT’s Players Only will be comprised of former professional basketball players, including those in more traditional play-by-play, studio host and reporter positions. TNT’s Players Only roster will include two game commentator teams – BrentBarry (primary host and play-by-play) with DerekFisher and GrantHill; and GregAnthony (primary host and play-by-play) with KevinMcHale and Richard “Rip” Hamilton – along with reporters Lisa Leslie and Dennis Scott. Additional NBA players will also contribute to Players Only throughout the five-week span.

Studio coverage from Atlanta will be anchored by ChrisWebber with IsiahThomas and BaronDavis. Additionally, segments from Area 21 with TNT analyst KevinGarnett, joined by special guests each week, will be incorporated into the game and studio coverage throughout the evening.

“Our new Players Only franchise will allow us to provide a unique and compelling narrative surrounding the game through the distinct perspective and collective experiences of the former NBA player,” said CraigBarry, Executive Vice Presidentand Chief Content Officer, Turner Sports. “We believe this original approach will offer deeper insights into the game, both on and off the court, along with broader access that will be entertaining for our passionate fans.”

Players Only is the latest NBA content initiative to debut on TNT. Over the last year, the network also launched The Dunk King during the 2016 NBA Western Conference Finals; the “NBA on TNT Road Show” on Opening Night in Cleveland; and Area 21 with Garnett at the start of the season. TNT will also televise the first-ever NBA Awards Show on Monday, June 26.

TNT’s Players Only Game Schedule

Date | Time (ET) | Teams

Monday, Feb. 27 | 7 p.m. | Toronto vs. New York

Monday, Feb. 27 | 9:30 p.m. | Indiana vs. Houston

Monday, March 6 | 8 p.m. | Indiana vs. Charlotte

Monday, March 6 | 10:30 p.m. | Boston vs. LA Clippers

Monday, March 13 | 8 p.m. | Atlanta vs. San Antonio

Monday, March 13 | 10:30 p.m. | L.A. Lakers vs. Denver

Monday, March 20 | 8 p.m. | Golden State vs. Oklahoma City

Monday, March 20 | 10:30 p.m. | New York vs. LA Clippers

Monday, March 27 | 8 p.m. | Cleveland vs. San Antonio

Monday, March 27 | 10:30 p.m. | New Orleans vs. Utah

TNT’s NBA programming lineup includes 64 regular season game telecasts, along with all of the premier events originating from NBA All-Star 2017 in New Orleans, and more NBA Playoff games than any other network. TNT will be the exclusive home of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals this year.