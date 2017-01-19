Sacramento Kings fear Rudy Gay tore his left Achilles' tendon

Just as we were getting for the start of “Rudy Gay season,” a.k.a., the month of rumors leading up to the NBA trade deadline, this happens.

The way Gay went down without any significant contact, the way his left leg reacted and the way Gay finally had to surrender to the discomfort and allow himself to be carried off the court all were bad signs. The early word on the Kings’ broadcast of the game in Sacramento against Indiana: torn Achilles tendon.

The 6-foot-8 Gay, 30, has been averaging 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds for Sacramento in his 11th NBA season. He already has been traded three times and, given his solid game and manageable contract, figured to have his name bandied about as the Feb. 23 deadline approached.



Now? Maybe not so much.

