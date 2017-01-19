Russell Westbrook not on speaking terms with Kevin Durant

Russell Westbrook's latest triple-double wasn't nearly enough Wednesday night as the Golden State Warriors rode Kevin Durant's efficient performance past the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-100.

When asked about lighting up his former team for 40 points and 12 rebounds, Durant didn't say much. He let his play do the talking.

Westbrook, meanwhile, had a lot to say after the game.

He doesn't recall a brief exchange with Durant in third quarter. In fact, Westbrook denies that he and Durant are on speaking terms.

Westbrook on if he and Durant are on speaking terms and their "exchange" in the third quarter: pic.twitter.com/6qNLIkxgND — Royce Young (@royceyoung) January 19, 2017

And then there's the Zaza Pachulia incident. Late in the first half, Pachulia collided with Westbrook and clobbered the OKC star in the face as the Warriors center went with his man as Enes Kanter set a screen on Andre Iguodala. Westbrook went down and grabbed his face in obvious pain and Pachulia glared at Westbrook as he stood over him. The play went to official review before Pachulia received a flagrant 1 foul, drawing boos from the sellout crowd.

Westbrook didn’t realize that Pachulia lingered over him until seeing the replay in the locker room postgame.

"I'm going to get his a** back. Straight up," Westbrook said.