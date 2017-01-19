Kings forward Rudy Gay ruptured Achilles, out for season

Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay suffered a full rupture of his left Achilles tendon in a loss to the Indiana Pacers Wednesday night, the team confirmed in a statement today.

Surgery to repair the Achilles will be scheduled in the coming days. But Gay’s season is finished just three weeks into the 2017 portion of the schedule.

Gay had to be carried off the floor with 14.3 seconds left in the third quarter of a game the Kings led by 22 points before the Pacers rallied for the win. Gay had been the subject of trade rumors with the Feb. 23 deadline looming.

The injury takes Gay off of the trade market for a Kings team that wrapped a up a seven-game homestand with a 1-6 record heading into Friday’s game at Memphis. The Kings sit at 16-25 and on the outside looking in at the Western Conference playoff chase. And now they’ll have to march on the remainder of this season without their second leading scorer (18.7 points) and rebounder (6.3).