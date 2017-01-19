Old School Power Rankings Weeks 11-12

Of course no matter if it's 2016 or 2017, a handful of guys continue to do their thing while holding down a top-tier spot on our list.

And if you haven't taken notice of a certain bearded big man in the desert, go take a gander and be prepared to be impressed.



Notes: Season statistics are through games of Jan. 19

Any player who turns 33 during regular season can be added to rankings.

1. Dwyane Wade (35), Chicago Bulls

Last week's rank: 1

Last week's stats: 5 games, 20.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 4.6 apg

Season stats: 18.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.8 apg

Despite poor shooting (39 percent from the field and 30.8 from beyond the arc), Wade has managed to score 20 or more in four of the last five games and has been below 15 points just twice in his last 11. We've also taken notice of his declining shooting in each of the last three months: 44.9 in November, 42.5 in December and 38.9 in January.





2. Tyson Chandler (33), Phoenix Suns

Last week's rank: 2

Last week's stats: 4 games, 13.5 ppg, 16.3 rpg, 0.5 apg

Season stats: 8.2 ppg, 12.2 rpg, 0.6 apg

The only thing slowing Chandler these days are the Mexico City street tacos, which forced the big man to miss Monday's game. Chandler, who is having his best rebounding season since 2006-07 when he averaged 12.4, matched Jim Fox's franchise record Thursday with his sixth consecutive game of at least 15 rebounds.

3. Zach Randolph (35), Memphis Grizzlies

Last week's rank: 4

Last week's stats: 6 games, 15.2 ppg, 11.3 rpg, 2.0 apg

Season stats: 13.6 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 1.7 apg

It was another productive week for Randolph, who went for double-figure scoring in five of the six games and has now gone for 10 or more points in 12 of the last 13. He's also managed to snatch 10 or more rebounds in four of those games (he pulled down nine in the other two). This is by far Randolph's best rebounding stretch of the season.





4. Tony Parker (34), San Antonio Spurs

Last week's rank: 3

Last week's stats: 5 games, 11.4 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 4.4 apg

Season stats: 11.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 4.8 apg

We thought our jinxing powers had popped up again after Parker, who had just been elevated to the No. 3 slot, started the two-week stint with an ugly 2-point showing. But he bounced back fairly nicely with four straight games of at least 13 points. But we'll make sure to keep watch on his left foot sprain, which forced him to miss Thursday's game.





5. Dirk Nowitzki (38), Dallas Mavericks

Last week's rank: Just missed

Last week's stats: 6 games, 16.8 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 2.0 apg

Season stats: 13.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.6 apg

After a slow and injury-riddled start to the season, it appears Nowitzki is rounding into form, averaging 15.6 points and 44 percent from the field in January after just 11.3 and 39 percent in December. In addition to scoring in double figures in nine straight games, he's also managed to nail two or more 3-pointers in five of his last seven.





6. Pau Gasol (36), San Antonio Spurs

Last week's rank: 5

Last week's stats: 5 games, 7.8 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 3.2 apg

Season stats: 11.7 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 2.7 apg

Even before breaking a bone in his hand during Thursday's warmups, Gasol was struggling mightily. In his previous seven games, he managed double-figure scoring just twice. After going for 14.2 points and 9.2 rebounds in 13 December games, Gasol has slipped to 9.9 points and 7.8 rebounds in eight January games.

7. Tony Allen (34), Memphis Grizzlies

Last week's rank: 7

Last week's stats: 6 games, 7.8 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 2.5 apg

Season stats: 9.8 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.3 apg

Allen maintains his position on the strength of a 22-point effort on Jan. 13 against the Rockets in which he shot 9-for-10 from the field. Other than that, it was a sub-par two weeks for Allen, who in three wins averaged 11.7 points on 51.7 percent shooting compared to just 4.0 points and 25 percent shooting in three losses.

8. Jameer Nelson (34), Denver Nuggets

Last week's rank: NA

Last week's stats: 5 games, 9.8 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 6.0 apg

Season stats: 8.6 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 4.4 apg

Nelson started the two-period stint strong with three double-figure scoring efforts. But the last two left much to be desired, combining for just seven points on 3-for-9 shooting. It helped that two of the first three games were at home, as Nelson averaged 14.5 points on 64.7 shooting in two home games compared to 6.7 and 42.1 in three road games.



9. Manu Ginobili (39), San Antonio Spurs

Last week's rank: 9

Last week's stats: 6 games, 7.8 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.3 apg

Season stats: 8.0 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.5 apg

He shot poorly (36.8 from the field, 35.0 from beyond the arc), but Ginobili still managed to crack double figures in two games and score nine in another. He's also connected on at least one trey in 13 of his last 14 games. For good measure, he's been perfect from the free-throw line, going 12-for-12 over the last four games.







10. Jamal Crawford (36), LA Clippers

Last week's rank: 6

Last week's stats: 6 games, 4.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 3.7 apg

Season stats: 11.5 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 2.8 apg

We can hear Paul Simon's 'Slip slidin' away' playing in the background as Crawford continues his rapid decline. To say he's hit a rough patch would be an understatement, shooting 20.7 from the field and 6.3 (1-for-16) on 3-pointers over the last two weeks. He's also combined for just 29 points in the last six games.



Just missed the cut: Kyle Korver, Channing Frye, Vince Carter



Will turn 33 this season: Andre Iguodala (Jan. 28), Zaza Pachulia (Feb. 10), Marcin Gortat (Feb. 17), Sasha Vujacic (March 8), Chris Bosh (March 24), C.J. Watson (April 17)



