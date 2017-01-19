Emmanuel Mudiay mimics ref as Gregg Popovich ejected

Jan 19, 2017 10:03 PM ET

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was ejected in the late in the first half of Thursday's home game with the Nuggets, which wasn't especially noteworthy given that he's in his 21st season as an NBA head coach. 

What was noteworthy, however, was the reaction of Nuggets guard Emmanuel Mudiay, who couldn't resist having a little fun with the Cantankerous One as he was in the process of getting tossed. 

