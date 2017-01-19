Hawks trade G Williams to Nuggets, sign G Gary Neal

Jan 19, 2017 1:01 AM ET

   ATLANTA (AP) --  The Atlanta Hawks have traded guard Mo Williams to the Denver Nuggets and signed guard Gary Neal to a 10-day contract.
   In exchange for Williams, the Hawks reacquired the rights to Cenk Akyol and a $2.2 million traded player exception, which they must use within the next year.
   The deal was announced Wednesday before the Hawks lost at Detroit 118-95. The 32-year-old Neal scored 4 points - all on free throws - and failed to connect on four shots from the field.
   He most recently played with Texas in the NBA Development League. The Hawks are the sixth team in his seven-year NBA career.
   Williams, who has not played all season, was acquired by the Hawks along with Mike Dunleavy in a trade that sent Kyle Korver to Cleveland.
 

Copyright © 2016 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.