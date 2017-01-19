Harden gives game ball to 100-year-old woman

James Harden had another big game Wednesday night with 38 points, eight assists and six rebounds in the Houston Rockets' 111-92 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Harden drilled a straightaway 3-pointer with six minutes left to give Houston a 13-point lead and shimmied his shoulders down the court in a celebratory dance as the Bucks called timeout.

But that wasn't his best moment of the night.

After the game, Harden took the game ball, signed it and walked over to a woman sitting courtside. He handed her the ball as he sat down next to her and chatted for a few moments.





Harden told ESPN's Doris Burke about meeting the fan in his postgame interview:

"Well today’s her 100th birthday, so it’s a blessing. You know she’s excited, she’s sitting on the court. She kept smiling over there. I had to go give her the game ball and tell her how blessed she is and I am for meeting her."

That has to be the assist of night.