Warriors owner Joe Lacob confident Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry will stay put

When Kevin Durant left the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Golden State Warriors, he signed a one-year contract, although he said he viewed it as a long-term relationship.

Which, considering the early returns, would seem like a good idea. While there have been some minor growing pains, the Warriors currently have the best record in the NBA at 56-6, and Durant is averaging 26.2 ppg in 34 minutes per game.

In a story from USA Today's Sam Amick, Durant as well as Warriors owner Joe Lacob say this is still just the start of something big: