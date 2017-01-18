Warriors: Thompson expected to play vs. Thunder

Klay Thompson arrived at Oracle Arena shortly after 6pm PT and is expected to play against the Thunder, the Warriors announced.

Thompson, who has played in 40 of the Warriors' 41 games this season, flew to Portland to attend to a family matter earlier Wednesday and was considered questionable to play all day.

Thompson is third on the team with 21.4 points per game and second with 122 3-pointers made.