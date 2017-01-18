Unsung Robert Covington becomes steady pillar for budding Sixers

Robert Covington was the NBA D-League Rookie of the Year in 2013-14.

Covington spent his rookie year mainly with the Houston Rockets’ NBA D-League team, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, who were conducting an experiment of their own in reckless fast-paced scoring.

“I got him from that Viper program that would run up and down and just jack threes,” said Brown, whose 76ers signed Covington in 2014-15, after he had been waived by the Rockets. “I told him: ‘You’re not just that. And that ain’t how we’re playing.’ I had to challenge him defensively, and explain how important it is to become a two-way player.

“He has improved as much as anybody I’ve coached from a mindset perspective. I used to joke and say to him, ‘What am I going to give you -- a stuffed animal just because you can make that 3-point shot in two seconds? Are you serious? You are not at the carnival or the fair.’ It’s a terrible shot to just come down and jack up garbage. That’s not how the sport is played. And I am a huge fan of the 3 -- it’s the way we want to play too, to a point. But you’ve got to guard. So he had no idea where to drive his car. No idea.”

There was a one-hand-washes-the-other ideal built into their relationship. Brown was going to help transform Covington into a 3-and-D player with a long-term NBA future, and Covington in return was going to express the values that Brown was breeding into the Sixers’ program, in spite of their horrific record.

“He is emerging to be a good leader,” Brown said. “He has been with me enough where he can share a story. He can say, ‘We don’t do it like that here. That’s not what we do.’ The reason he is becoming a more respected voice is because he guards.”

Covington ranks No. 3 among small forwards in real plus-minus defensively (2.68); overall, only Draymond Green is averaging more deflections than Covington’s 4.1 per game this season.

“He can become an elite defender,” Brown went on. “He is a versatile, multi-purpose defensive player. And he’s been able to talk to the team because they respect his ability to play defense.”

Covington remembers going into the fourth quarter of a playoff game one decade ago against St. Joseph High School.

“I didn’t know anything,” he said. “I honestly didn’t think I would play.” But a couple of teammates had fouled out, and Covington found himself trying to stay in front of Evan Turner, a senior headed to Ohio State, where three years later he would become national player of the year and the No. 2 pick in the 2010 Draft.

The job description hasn’t changed much for Covington over the years. “Carmelo (Anthony), LeBron (James), Kyrie (Irving), (Kevin) Durant, Steph (Curry) – basically any big-name player you can imagine, I’ve guarded,” Covington said. The difference is that he believes in what he’s doing now.

“To his credit,” Brown said loudly for his player to hear, as Covington happened by and slapped his coach’s hand, “he actually is a two-way player now. Yes, he is.”

Covington’s scoring average has dropped to 10.3 points because of a slump in his 3-point shooting to a career-low 29.5 percent (he averaged 36.3 percent over three previous seasons). On the night of his game-winning tip-in, he had missed 8 of 9 from the arc and his own fans had been booing him.

“I hear everything,” he said, and the negativity was almost familiar as he turned it into a roar.

That night he celebrated with family and friends over a late dinner at a Philadelphia bowling alley. Was he recognized?

“Not really,” Covington said without complaining. “Even though the highlights was playing throughout the bowling alley, people didn’t bother us.” He thought about it some more. “It was probably because I had a hat on,” he said.

That good night has given way to several more. Last week Philadelphia won another tight game at the buzzer, 98-97 over the visiting Knicks, and this time the final shot came from McConnell, the equally anonymous point guard. The two undrafted Sixers had helped extend a streak of six wins in eight games. With thanks to such unlikely investments, the Philadelphia experiment is beginning to turn the corner.

Ian Thomsen has covered the NBA since 2000. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here or follow him on Twitter.

The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA, its clubs or Turner Broadcasting.