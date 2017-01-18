Kia Rookie Ladder: Dario Saric's play showing he deserves more attention

Seventeen points and nine rebounds Monday, 15 points and six rebounds in 21 minutes while making 4-for-6 3-pointers two games before that, 18 points two games before that, and yet Dario Saric barely gets noticed among 76ers rookies because he’s not Joel Embiid, social-media monster and pretty much a monster, period.

Saric has been an obvious positive, though, as Philadelphia has won six of the last eight to already surpass last season’s win total. Not at the Embiid level, because no one on any team matches him among first-year players, but enough that Saric is more than just the other Sixers lottery-pick rookie everyone waited years to see.

That status is a losing battle to Embiid as well – Embiid played at Kansas, showed amazing court presence in college for someone relatively new to the game and was around the 76ers while rehabilitating through two seasons lost to injury, while Saric was based in Turkey the same years, playing around Europe, a secondary concern to most fans waiting for help to ride in over the horizon. Saric isn’t even No. 2 on the list of prominent Philly rookies, not with Ben Simmons, the No. 1 pick in 2016, working toward a return from foot surgery.

Saric has carved his path mostly playing beyond the spotlight of the bigger-name newcomers in his own locker room, going from No. 12 pick in 2014 to staying in Europe for two seasons to one of the best rookies. His production the last couple weeks in particular has contributed to the most encouraging Philly stretch in years, even as Embiid leads the way and anticipation for Simmons’ 2016-17 debut ramps up.

“I feel that people expected something from me,” Saric said of the at-last move from Turkish club Anadolu Efes to the NBA. “It’s like stones on your back. Of course. Because you come here that means you are a good player. European basketball means something for them. But it’s OK. Every basketball player who is in the league has some kind of pressure. That’s normal.”

The search for consistency has been frustrating, he opened the season playing power forward and then got a lot of minutes at small forward as the 76ers sorted through their cluttered big-man rotation, but 11.7 points and 6.4 rebounds the last 10 games is Saric finding solid ground to help Philadelphia string together wins while he remains in the top three of the Rookie Ladder for the 10th week in a row.

1. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Last week: No. 1

He has scored at least 20 points in nine consecutive appearances (two other games were missed for rest), the longest streak by a rookie since Blake Griffin had 14 in a row in 2010-11 and the longest by a Sixers first-year player since Allen Iverson did it 11 straight in 1996-97. That would be headline enough. Embiid, though, has done it without playing more than 30 minutes, making him the first player of any experience to go nine in a row while sub-30 since the Elias Sports Bureau began tracking minutes in 1951-52.

2. Malcolm Brogdon, Milwaukee Bucks

Last week: No. 2

Just in case his shooting, especially behind the arc, and efficiency as a distributor, at No. 1 in the class in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.64) along with No. 1 in assists per game (3.9), wasn’t impressive enough, Brogdon is now stringing together big rebounding games. He has at least six boards from the backcourt in five of the last nine outings, a new layer of continuing to surprise. It doesn’t take much to climb the rebound rankings in a season of few quality bigs, but TIED FOR 10th is impressive no matter what for a 6-foot-5 guard.

3. Dario Saric, Philadelphia 76ers

Last week: No. 3

The 17 points Monday at Milwaukee marked the eighth game with 15 or more, trailing only Embiid, while making eight of 16 3-pointers the last three outings bumped Saric to 35.9 percent behind the arc, sixth among rookies. He is also second in scoring, second in rebounding, sixth in minutes and 10th in PER. Brogdon isn’t giving him an opening to re-take second place, the spot Saric held from mid-November to late-December, but this could turn into the closest thing to a race near the top of The Ladder if both maintain the pace.